The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 131-128 loss against the Bucks, Gafford tallied eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

We're going to examine Gafford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 9.5 9.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 18.7 PR -- 17.3



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Hawks

Gafford is responsible for taking 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.8 per game.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 122.6 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks have allowed 42.4 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Hawks give up 28.2 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 23 25 10 1 0 2 1 3/10/2023 29 13 8 2 0 1 0 3/8/2023 23 4 2 2 0 0 1 2/28/2023 34 13 12 2 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.