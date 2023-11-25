The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in an SEC battle.

On defense, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by allowing just 310.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 51st (405.3 yards per game). In terms of total offense, Auburn ranks 89th in the FBS (357.2 total yards per game) and 49th defensively (353.4 total yards allowed per contest).

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Alabama vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Alabama Auburn 405.3 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (94th) 310.5 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (40th) 176.3 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (20th) 229 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.9 (121st) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 2,267 yards passing for Alabama, completing 66.4% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 332 rushing yards (30.2 ypg) on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 737 yards on 151 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 467 yards (42.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's team-leading 642 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 40 targets) with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 34 passes for 467 yards (42.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kobe Prentice has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 16 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,580 yards on 144-of-222 passing with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 463 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 132 times for 772 yards (70.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has registered 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 349 (31.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has six touchdowns.

Jay Fair has 30 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 300 yards (27.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's 21 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

