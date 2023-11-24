Kyle Kuzma and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks play at Fiserv Forum on Friday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and MNMT

BSWI and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Kuzma on Friday is 1.2 lower than his season scoring average of 23.7.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Deni Avdija's 12.7 points per game average is 1.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Avdija's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -115)

Friday's over/under for Jordan Poole is 21.5. That is 4.4 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.

Poole has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's over/under (3.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -106)

Friday's over/under for Antetokounmpo is 31.5 points. That is 1.9 more than his season average of 29.6.

He has pulled down 10.4 rebounds per game, 2.1 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 24.8 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 1.7 less than his prop total on Friday (26.5).

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

