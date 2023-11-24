The Washington Wizards (2-12) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -12.5 -

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Wizards' 14 games with a set total.

Washington has a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have won in one, or 8.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 13.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 0 0% 120.5 235.6 117.8 241.7 232.7 Wizards 0 0% 115.1 235.6 123.9 241.7 235.1

Washington has performed better against the spread away (5-3-0) than at home (1-5-0) this season.

The Wizards put up an average of 115.1 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 117.8 the Bucks allow.

Washington has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.

Wizards and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 6-8 0-0 9-5 Bucks 6-9 0-1 9-6

Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights

Wizards Bucks 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 120.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 2-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 1-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 123.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 2-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

