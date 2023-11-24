The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), winners of three straight. The Hokies are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 140.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -4.5 140.5

Hokies Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in four of five games this season.

Virginia Tech's games this year have had a 149.2-point total on average, 8.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Virginia Tech has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech has yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.

The Hokies have played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and won that game.

Virginia Tech has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 2 40% 86.6 170 49.4 115.2 131.7 Virginia Tech 4 80% 83.4 170 65.8 115.2 140.3

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Hokies' 83.4 points per game are 34.0 more points than the 49.4 the Cyclones give up.

Virginia Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 49.4 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0 Virginia Tech 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Virginia Tech 13-3 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 2-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

