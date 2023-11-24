The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), winners of three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-4.5) 140.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-5.5) 139.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Iowa State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Cyclones and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 With odds of +15000, Virginia Tech has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

