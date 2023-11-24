The VCU Rams (3-2) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Boise State Broncos (2-2) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's over/under is 135.5.

VCU vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -3.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams Betting Records & Stats

VCU has combined with its opponent to score more than 135.5 points just twice this season.

VCU has had an average of 130.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, VCU has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

VCU was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Rams have played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VCU has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

VCU vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 17 56.7% 72.1 143 64.6 127.5 135.8 VCU 13 41.9% 70.9 143 62.9 127.5 134.4

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The Rams average just 2.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Broncos give up to opponents (70.0).

VCU has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.

VCU vs. Boise State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 15-15-0 5-11 18-12-0 VCU 16-15-0 1-2 12-19-0

VCU vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State VCU 14-1 Home Record 15-3 5-6 Away Record 8-3 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.