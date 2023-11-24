Friday's contest features the VCU Rams (4-1) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-1) clashing at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 65-54 victory for heavily favored VCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Rams came out on top in their most recent game 56-51 against St. John's (NY) on Thursday.

VCU vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

VCU vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 65, Sacred Heart 54

Other A-10 Predictions

VCU Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 teams, VCU is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

The Pioneers have tied for the 112th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (zero).

VCU 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 98) on November 14

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 153) on November 23

70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 252) on November 10

72-44 at home over Hofstra (No. 323) on November 7

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 16.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

16.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.6 PTS, 51 FG%

13.6 PTS, 51 FG% Mykel Parham: 4.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 STL, 25 FG%

4.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 STL, 25 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12) Jennifer Ezeh: 5.2 PTS, 55.6 FG%

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 63.6 points per game, 227th in college basketball, and giving up 55.4 per outing, 68th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential.

