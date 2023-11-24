The Boise State Broncos (2-2) go up against the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. VCU matchup.

VCU vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline VCU Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-3.5) 135.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-3.5) 134.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Boise State Betting Trends (2022-23)

VCU won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Rams covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 18 Broncos games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.