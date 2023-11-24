The Boise State Broncos (2-2) take on the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

VCU vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

VCU has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.

The Rams are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 143rd.

The Rams' 67.4 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 70.0 the Broncos allow.

VCU has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU scored more points at home (73.0 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Rams gave up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (61.2) than away (65.5).

VCU made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule