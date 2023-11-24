T.J. Oshie will be among those on the ice Friday when his Washington Capitals meet the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena. Thinking about a wager on Oshie in the Capitals-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

T.J. Oshie vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Oshie has averaged 17:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Oshie has a goal in one of his 16 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of 16 games this year, Oshie has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Oshie has had an assist in one of 16 games this season.

Oshie's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 25% chance of Oshie having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Oshie Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 1 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

