Can we expect T.J. Oshie finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals play the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Oshie scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Oshie has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:04 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

