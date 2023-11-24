Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Salem County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Salem County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Salem County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Glenvar High School at Radford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Radford, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
