How to Watch the Richmond vs. Maine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (3-1) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Richmond Spiders (3-1), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond vs. Maine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders scored an average of 69.0 points per game last year, 8.7 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears gave up to opponents.
- Richmond had a 13-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.
- Last year, the Black Bears averaged only 1.9 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Spiders gave up (61.6).
- When Maine scored more than 61.6 points last season, it went 9-0.
- The Black Bears shot 34.7% from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
- The Spiders' 53.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.6 percentage points higher than the Black Bears allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Delaware State
|W 105-44
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 80-53
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/18/2023
|American
|W 76-44
|Robins Center
|11/24/2023
|Maine
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Knapp Center
