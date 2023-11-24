If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Richmond County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Armstrong High School at Brentsville District High School