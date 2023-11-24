Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Prince William County, Virginia this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Armstrong High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Battlefield High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
