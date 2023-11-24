The Land Grant Trophy is the prize when the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and Michigan State Spartans (4-7) meet on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Nittany Lions are big favorites, by 20.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Michigan State matchup.

Penn State vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Ford Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Penn State (-20.5) 42.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Penn State (-21.5) 42.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Penn State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Penn State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Nittany Lions are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
  • Michigan State has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Penn State & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State
To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000
Michigan State
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.