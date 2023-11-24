How to Watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) hit the court against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.
North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 48th.
- The Tar Heels average 85 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks give up.
- When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- Arkansas has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.
- The Razorbacks average 13.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (68.4).
- Arkansas has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (70.2).
- Defensively the Tar Heels were better at home last season, surrendering 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.9.
- The Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
- Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
