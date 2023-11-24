Friday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (5-1) and the Memphis Tigers (5-0) at Imperial Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-72, with Villanova securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Imperial Arena

Memphis vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, Memphis 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-2.8)

Villanova (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Memphis has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Villanova is 3-2-0. A total of two out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 82.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (180th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 221st in the nation. Its opponents pull down 33.6 per outing.

Memphis hits 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.4 (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

The Tigers rank 131st in college basketball by averaging 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 98th in college basketball, allowing 83.8 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.6 per game (284th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.0 (55th in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.0 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game, 130th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.3 per outing to rank 70th in college basketball.

Villanova pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) while conceding 27.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.5 boards per game.

Villanova connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (143rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from deep.

Villanova wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 9.3 (37th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

