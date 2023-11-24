The Longwood Lancers (0-1) face the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Information

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Longwood vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank
139th 73.2 Points Scored 64.6 336th
64th 66.2 Points Allowed 75.5 321st
147th 32.2 Rebounds 31.3 210th
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th
230th 12.4 Assists 12.4 230th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 15.0 350th

