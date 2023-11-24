The Longwood Lancers (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Longwood shot higher than 46.5% from the field, it went 10-2 overall.

The Hornets ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Lancers finished 147th.

Last year, the 73.2 points per game the Lancers scored were just 2.3 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (75.5).

When Longwood totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 8-0.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Longwood fared better in home games last season, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game on the road.

Defensively the Lancers played better in home games last season, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.

Longwood made 8.1 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

