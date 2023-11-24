The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (2-2) at 2:15 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Liberty vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 81.8 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 64.5 the Flames allow.

Gonzaga has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Liberty has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.8 points.

The Flames score 64.0 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow.

Liberty is 2-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

This year the Flames are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.9% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Flames concede.

Liberty Schedule