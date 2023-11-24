Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be matching up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kuzma, in his most recent game, had 28 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in a 117-114 loss to the Hornets.

Let's look at Kuzma's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 22.5 23.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 Assists 5.5 4.4 PRA -- 34 PR -- 29.6 3PM 2.5 2.4



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Kuzma has made 9.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 21.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Kuzma's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 103.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have allowed 117.8 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the league.

Conceding 45.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

The Bucks give up 26.1 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 12.9 makes per contest, 16th in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 31 22 3 13 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.