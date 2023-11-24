The Washington Capitals, including John Carlson, will be in action Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Carlson's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus this season, in 26:30 per game on the ice, is +1.

In one of 16 games this season, Carlson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Carlson has a point in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 16 games this year, Carlson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Carlson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Carlson has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 1 11 Points 0 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.