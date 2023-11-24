Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
James City County, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
James City County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Walsingham Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit Christian Academy at Walsingham Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
