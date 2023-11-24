On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Hendrix Lapierre going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

