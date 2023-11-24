The Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, will be on the ice Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Strome's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Dylan Strome vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:50 per game on the ice, is +4.

Strome has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 16 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Strome has a point in seven games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Strome has had an assist twice this year in 16 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Strome's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Strome has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 2 10 Points 4 8 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

