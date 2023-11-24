Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 117-114 loss versus the Hornets, Avdija put up 13 points.

In this article we will dive into Avdija's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 12.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 PRA -- 21.5 PR -- 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.2



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Bucks

Avdija has taken 9.5 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 10.4% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.8 points per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Bucks have given up 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.1 assists per game.

The Bucks are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 31 7 4 2 0 1 0

