The Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1), losers of three games in a row, travel to face the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) -- who've won five straight -- on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Oilers Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 43 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is third in the NHL.

The Capitals' 41 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 16 5 7 12 10 6 0% John Carlson 16 1 10 11 29 13 - Dylan Strome 16 8 2 10 6 14 53.8% Tom Wilson 16 4 5 9 15 16 33.3% Connor McMichael 16 4 4 8 5 7 31.9%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 72 total goals (four per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The Oilers' 53 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players