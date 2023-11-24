As they ready for their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) at Capital One Arena, which starts at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Evgeny Kuznetsov C Questionable Illness Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Matthew Phillips C Questionable Lower Body Martin Fehervary D Out Lower Body

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Capitals vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

With 41 goals (2.6 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 43 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the league.

Their -2 goal differential is 17th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers' 53 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's 30th-ranked goal differential at -19.

