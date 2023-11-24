The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) go up against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • Arkansas is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 48th.
  • The Razorbacks put up 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.
  • Arkansas is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.
  • The Tar Heels score 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks give up (73.3).
  • North Carolina has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arkansas fared better when playing at home last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game away from home.
  • In home games, the Razorbacks surrendered 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (73.4).
  • At home, Arkansas sunk 0.2 more treys per game (5.2) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, North Carolina sunk fewer triples on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) as well.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

