Thursday's game at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) taking on the Boise State Broncos (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-70 win for Virginia Tech, so expect a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 72, Boise State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-2.4)

Virginia Tech (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

Virginia Tech was 119th in college basketball in points scored (74.1 per game) and 177th in points allowed (70.1) last year.

The Hokies were 251st in the nation in rebounds per game (30.6) and 185th in rebounds conceded (31.3) last year.

With 15.5 assists per game last season, Virginia Tech was 29th in the country.

At 8.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from downtown last season, the Hokies were 74th and 87th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 34% from beyond the arc last year, Virginia Tech was 165th and 199th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Virginia Tech took 39.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 60.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.2% of Virginia Tech's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.8% were 2-pointers.

