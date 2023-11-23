The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Virginia Tech went 16-8 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 86th.

Last year, the Hokies put up 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Broncos gave up.

Virginia Tech had a 17-12 record last season when putting up more than 64.6 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.

The Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).

Virginia Tech averaged 9.5 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule