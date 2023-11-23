Thursday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) and VCU Rams (3-1) going head to head at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 71-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on November 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

VCU vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

VCU vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, VCU 62

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-9.2)

Iowa State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.5

VCU Performance Insights

Offensively, VCU was the 191st-ranked team in college basketball (70.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 24th-best (62.9 points conceded per game).

The Rams were 264th in the country in rebounds per game (30.3) and 116th in rebounds allowed (30.2) last year.

At 13.0 assists per game last year, VCU was 179th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Rams were 310th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.1) last season. They were 146th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

Giving up 5.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.9% from downtown last season, VCU was 28th and 67th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

VCU took 67.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 75.5% of VCU's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.5% were 3-pointers.

