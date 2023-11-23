The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road contest against the VCU Rams (3-1), who have won three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. VCU matchup in this article.

VCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline VCU Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-11.5) 131.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-10.5) 130.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Iowa State Betting Trends (2022-23)

VCU compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last season.

Iowa State put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Cyclones and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 32 times last season.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 VCU has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.