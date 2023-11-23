A pair of streaking squads square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, winners of three in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • VCU put together a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Rams were the 264th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cyclones finished 60th.
  • The Rams averaged 8.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Cyclones allowed their opponents to score (62.6).
  • VCU went 22-2 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • The Rams conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
  • VCU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Samford W 75-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/15/2023 Radford W 73-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/18/2023 Seattle U W 60-56 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/23/2023 Iowa State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Norfolk State - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/6/2023 Memphis - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.