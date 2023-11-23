With the Washington Commanders playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), is Sam Howell a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Howell has 34 carries for 209 yards (19 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Howell has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Sam Howell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 29 44 312 3 0 2 17 0 Week 11 Giants 31 45 255 1 3 3 35 1

