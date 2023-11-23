Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), playing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are conceding the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 157.1 per game.

Howell, who has compiled 3,038 passing yards (276.2 per game) this year, has connected on 66.7% of his throws, with 18 TDs and 12 picks. Howell has also chipped in in the runnin game with 209 rushing yards (19 per game) on 34 attempts, including two touchdowns.

Howell vs. the Cowboys

Howell vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 169 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 169 PASS YPG / PASS TD Dallas hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to total 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Cowboys have allowed eight players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Dallas has given up two or more touchdown passes to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Cowboys have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

Howell will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys give up 157.1 passing yards per contest.

The Cowboys' defense is ranked 19th in the NFL with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 257.5 (-115)

257.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has bettered his passing yards prop total in seven games this year, or 63.6%.

The Commanders have passed 65.8% of the time and run 34.2% this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Howell is No. 19 in the league averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (3,038 total yards passing).

Howell has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 11 games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 76.9% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (20).

Howell has attempted 47 passes in the red zone (57.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Howell Rushing Insights

Howell has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (63.6%) out of 11 opportunities.

Howell has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has five red zone rushing carries (14.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 31-for-45 / 255 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 29-for-44 / 312 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-45 / 325 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 39-for-52 / 397 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 22-for-42 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

