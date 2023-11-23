Will Logan Thomas cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has 43 receptions (58 targets) for 409 yards and three scores, averaging 40.9 yards per game.

Thomas has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 5 5 40 0 Week 11 Giants 8 5 58 0

