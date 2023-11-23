The Detroit Lions (8-2) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Lions/Packers matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Lions vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Lions have been winning seven times, have been losing two times, and have been tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have had the lead two times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Lions have won the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have won the second quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied two times in 10 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 10 games this season, the Packers have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Packers have won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Lions vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 10 games this season, the Lions have been winning after the first half eight times (7-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half two times (1-1).

At the end of the first half, the Packers have been winning three times (2-1 in those games), have been behind six times (1-5), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Lions have won the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), been outscored five times (4-1), and tied one time (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.6 points on average in the second half.

Out of 10 games this year, the Packers have won the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), been outscored two times (0-2), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

