Thursday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (4-0) and James Madison Dukes (4-1) squaring off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 79-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Dukes came out on top in their last outing 78-65 against VCU on Sunday.

JMU vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

JMU vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 79, JMU 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (one), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 losses (one).

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 99) on November 19

81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 332) on November 11

84-50 at home over Longwood (No. 343) on November 15

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)

12.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35) Annalicia Goodman: 8.6 PTS, 69.2 FG%

8.6 PTS, 69.2 FG% Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.0 PTS, 53.6 FG%

7.0 PTS, 53.6 FG% Kseniia Kozlova: 10.0 PTS, 66.7 FG%

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes average 79.2 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 52.0 per contest (30th in college basketball). They have a +136 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 27.2 points per game.

