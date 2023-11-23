In the Week 12 tilt between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, will Curtis Samuel hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel's 38 catches have gotten him 343 yards (34.3 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 51 times.

Samuel has made two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has one rushing touchdown this year.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0

