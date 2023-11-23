The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host a NFC East battle against the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Commanders, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 11 48.5 -600 +425

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 48.5 points.

The average over/under for Washington's outings this season is 41.1, 7.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Commanders are 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Commanders have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

Washington has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +425 moneyline set for this game.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has an average total of 43.8 in their contests this year, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys have covered the spread seven times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Cowboys have gone 7-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 87.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter, Dallas has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 30.2 3 17.5 3 43.8 4 10 Commanders 21.5 12 27.7 32 41.1 6 11

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

In its last three contests, Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

In NFC East matchups, the Commanders are both scoring more points (22) than their overall average (21.5) and giving up more points (29.3) than overall (27.7).

The Cowboys have totaled 127 more points than their opponents this season (12.7 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 69 total points (6.2 per game).

Cowboys

Over its past three games, Dallas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Dallas has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

The Cowboys have fared better in divisional games, as they've put up 7.1 more points against teams in their division (37.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (30.2 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've allowed 15 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 17.5 points per game in all games.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 127 points this season (12.7 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 69 points on the year (6.2 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.5 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 24.2 22.7 ATS Record 5-5-1 0-4-1 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 0-2 3-2

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 41.1 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.8 25.8 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-0-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

