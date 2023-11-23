Commanders vs. Cowboys Player Props & Odds – Week 12
On Thursday at 4:30 PM ET, a pair of the best offensive performers in football will be on show when wideout CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys host running back Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders.
Check out the top contributors in this outing between the Cowboys and the Commanders, and what player prop bets to evaluate.
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1200
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +380
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|38.5 (-114)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|27.5 (-114)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|57.5 (-114)
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|41.5 (-114)
|-
|Sam Howell
|251.5 (-114)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|32.5 (-114)
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|37.5 (-114)
|Rico Dowdle
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|-
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|35.5 (-114)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|22.5 (-114)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|93.5 (-114)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|64.5 (-114)
|19.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|275.5 (-114)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
