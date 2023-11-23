Antonio Gibson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. All of Gibson's stats can be found on this page.

In the running game, Gibson has season stats of 30 rushes for 137 yards and zero TDs, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. He also has 30 catches on 35 targets for 269 yards.

Antonio Gibson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Commanders have one other running back on the injury report this week: Alex Armah (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att



Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Gibson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 30 137 0 4.6 35 30 269 2

Gibson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1

