Sportsbooks have listed player props for LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -128)

Wednesday's over/under for Kuzma is 23.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma has dished out two assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 10.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Wednesday is 3.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this year, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Jordan Poole is putting up 18.7 points per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 2.5.

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Ball has scored 14.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 14.2 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball's year-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Ball has hit two three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

