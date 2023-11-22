The Washington Wizards (2-11) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Wizards.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 0-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 49.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 28th.

The Wizards put up an average of 115.2 points per game, seven fewer points than the 122.2 the Hornets give up.

When it scores more than 122.2 points, Washington is 1-2.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up 113.7 points per game at home, 2.9 fewer points than on the road (116.6). Defensively they allow 124.7 per game, 0.6 more than away (124.1).

Washington concedes 124.7 points per game at home, and 124.1 away.

The Wizards pick up 3.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than away (28.9).

Wizards Injuries