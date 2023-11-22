The Washington Wizards (2-11) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards fell in their most recent game 142-129 against the Bucks on Monday. The Wizards got a team-leading 30 points from Jordan Poole in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 3.7 3.3 5

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Nick Richards: Questionable (Concussion), Terry Rozier: Questionable (Groin), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream:

