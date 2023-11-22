The Washington Wizards (2-11) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT2. The over/under is set at 242.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -4.5 242.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 242.5 points.

Washington's games this season have had an average of 239.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Washington's ATS record is 5-8-0 this year.

The Wizards have won in one, or 9.1%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in nine games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Wizards vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hornets 4 30.8% 113.7 228.9 122.2 246.6 231.8 Wizards 6 46.2% 115.2 228.9 124.4 246.6 234.6

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (1-5-0).

The Wizards' 115.2 points per game are seven fewer points than the 122.2 the Hornets allow.

When it scores more than 122.2 points, Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Wizards and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 5-8 3-6 9-4 Hornets 6-7 0-1 9-4

Wizards vs. Hornets Point Insights

Wizards Hornets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 1-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 1-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 124.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122.2 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

