Southeast Division rivals meet when the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) welcome in the Washington Wizards (2-5) at Spectrum Center, starting on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, MNMT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game for the Wizards.

Tyus Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Jordan Poole is averaging 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 38.5% of his shots from the field and 21.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Delon Wright gives the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game while delivering 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 9 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Terry Rozier puts up 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Gordon Hayward puts up 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

P.J. Washington puts up 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.

Brandon Miller puts up 17.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Wizards 116.3 Points Avg. 119.3 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 126.9 48.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 30.8% Three Point % 36.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.